Romano Brothers AND Company Grows Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

