Romano Brothers AND Company Has $604,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.