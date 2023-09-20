Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

