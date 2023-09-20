Romano Brothers AND Company Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

ADM stock opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

