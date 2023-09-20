Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $103.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $104.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.54.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.36. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

