RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,242,636,000 after purchasing an additional 223,827 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $213.83. 217,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,088. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $282.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

