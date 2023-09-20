RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 68,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $136.97. 21,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,958. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.