RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 308 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,362. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

