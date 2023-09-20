RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,296. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.45. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.