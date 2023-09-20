RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,101,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 976,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.75. 50,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,660. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

