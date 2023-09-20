RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $323,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. 5,963,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

