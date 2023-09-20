RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $533,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000.

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. 107,042 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

