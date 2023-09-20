RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.50 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

