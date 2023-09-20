RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $202,000 in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GAL. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,674,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Price Performance

GAL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

About SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

