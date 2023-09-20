RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $233,000 in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,826,000 after acquiring an additional 239,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.81. 16,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day moving average is $103.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Onto Innovation

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.