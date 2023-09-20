RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.44. 37,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,144. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

