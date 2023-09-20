RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 1,282,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,755,861. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

