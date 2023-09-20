RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,679 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NULG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.92. 67,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

