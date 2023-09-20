RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 316 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,849. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $74.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

