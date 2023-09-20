RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 667 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 7,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,780. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

