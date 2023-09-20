RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 934 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,247. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

