RxSight (RXST) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) is one of 12 public companies in the “Ophthalmic goods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare RxSight to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight -88.72% -48.72% -33.79% RxSight Competitors -11.76% -5.68% -3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RxSight and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 1 4 0 2.80 RxSight Competitors 26 264 503 1 2.60

Volatility & Risk

RxSight presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. As a group, “Ophthalmic goods” companies have a potential upside of 22.22%. Given RxSight’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RxSight has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

RxSight has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RxSight’s competitors have a beta of 6.21, suggesting that their average stock price is 521% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.5% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Ophthalmic goods” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of RxSight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Ophthalmic goods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RxSight and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight $49.01 million -$66.76 million -14.26 RxSight Competitors $3.23 billion $199.84 million 31.69

RxSight’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than RxSight. RxSight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

RxSight competitors beat RxSight on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. The company's RxSight system includes RxSight light delivery device, an office-based light treatment device that delivers UV light in a programmed pattern to modify the LAL based on the visual correction needed to achieve desired vision after cataract surgery. It primarily serves cataract doctors. The company was formerly known as Calhoun Vision, Inc. and changed its name to RxSight, Inc. in February 2017. RxSight, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

