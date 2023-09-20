Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 2,063 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $270.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day moving average is $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

