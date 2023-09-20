Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.