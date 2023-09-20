Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 22,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 391.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW stock opened at $572.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

