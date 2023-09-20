Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 25,201 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $278.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

