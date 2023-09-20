Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Target Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE TGT opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

