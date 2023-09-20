Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AJG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.69.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total transaction of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock opened at $235.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $235.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

