Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 84,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $317.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.07. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

