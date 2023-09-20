Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Fastenal by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 203,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.2 %

FAST stock opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

