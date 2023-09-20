Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $387,038,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 64.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $275.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.51. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

