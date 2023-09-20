Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $81.31.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

