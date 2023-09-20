Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 10,189 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of DIS opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.36.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

