Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

