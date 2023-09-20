Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Republic Services by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

