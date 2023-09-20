Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires New Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $263.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.38. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $277.47.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 43.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.41, for a total value of $2,492,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,640.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $5,171,923. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

