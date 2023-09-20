Saxon Interests Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,242 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total value of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares in the company, valued at $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG stock opened at $165.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.04. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.49 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

