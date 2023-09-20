Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,051.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,620,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,017,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,852. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.