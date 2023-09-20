Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Riversedge Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,168. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

