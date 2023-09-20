Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1,123.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,314 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,308,000 after buying an additional 51,337,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after purchasing an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,206,000 after buying an additional 128,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,364,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,147,000 after buying an additional 53,826 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

