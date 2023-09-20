Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $35,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $52.51. 125,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,362. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $54.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

