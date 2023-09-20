Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,838. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.65.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

