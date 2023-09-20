Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Trimmed by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

