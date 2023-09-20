Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on HUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 58.com reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

