Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $561,431,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,386,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,632,000 after buying an additional 2,107,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,305,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,768,000 after buying an additional 2,100,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,015,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,410,000 after buying an additional 1,429,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BMO. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $87.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $88.26. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.81%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

