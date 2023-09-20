Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,116 Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,027 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 434,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,412,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 190,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

