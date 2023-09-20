Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 10,439 Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brady news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $237,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at $639,473.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRC opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.29 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.21%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

