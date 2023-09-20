Sciencast Management LP Has $317,000 Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,570,541 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $432.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $418.74 and its 200-day moving average is $392.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

