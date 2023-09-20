Sciencast Management LP Invests $352,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on CF Industries from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

In related news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CF opened at $82.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

