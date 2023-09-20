Sciencast Management LP Invests $358,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,553,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,722,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 78,415 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in TELUS by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TU shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TELUS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

TU stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 174.19%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

